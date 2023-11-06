Burrow completed 31 of 44 pass attempts for 348 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Bills.

Burrow turned in another masterful passing performance in his second game coming out of Cincinnati's bye in Week 7. The young superstar has completed 78 percent of his passes for 631 yards and five touchdowns in those two contests after a lingering calf injury limited his play out of the gates. Now that he is seemingly back at full strength, Burrow should resume his upper echelon status in fantasy while boosting his top receivers' projections for a home matchup against Houston's 24th-ranked pass defense next Sunday.