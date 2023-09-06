Burrow (calf) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.

Burrow has been bouncing back from a strained right calf, but now that he's practicing fully, the quarterback said that he's "ready to go" for Week 1 action. Assuming he experiences no setbacks in practices Thursday and Friday, Burrow is on track to start Sunday's season opener against the Browns and is thus slated to continue to helm a productive Bengals passing attack that welcomes back its starting receiver trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd .