Burrow (toe) is participating in the early portion of Wednesday's un-padded practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Burrow threw passes in sweatpants and a helmet, two days after the Bengals designated him for a return from injured reserve. The team said he'll practice in a limited capacity, with Burrow noting that he'd like to return for a Thanksgiving Day game at Baltimore on Nov. 27.

