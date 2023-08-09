Burrow (calf) returned to practice as an observer Wednesday but is not participating, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burrow is speaking with teammates at practice for the first time since suffering a calf strain late July, while wearing a black sleeve on his injured right leg. The star will remain a passive observer of Cincinnati's joint practices with Green Bay, as coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday when asked for an update on Burrow's recovery that "the timeline is several weeks from when I said several weeks," per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Bengals will continue to hold out hope for Burrow to recover in time for Sept. 10's regular-season opener in Cleveland, but it will fall to Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning and Reid Sinnett to command the offense during Friday's preseason contest against the Packers.