Burrow completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns while adding nine yards on three carries during Sunday's 31-20 win over the Titans.

Burrow completed 70 percent of his pass attempts while spreading the ball around to seven different receivers, despite windy conditions. He completed touchdown passes to Gio Bernard and Tyler Boyd while avoiding a turnover for the first time in the last five games. Burrow has made the most of favorable matchups over the last two games, piling up 455 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception. He will now take the bye week to further improve his grasp of the offense before a challenging matchup with the Steelers in Week 10.