Burrow (toe) will advance to taking part in 11-on-11 practices in Week 12 with the aim of eventually returning to action for the Bengals' Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Ravens on Nov. 27, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

The Bengals had extra reps available for Burrow upon his return to practice in Week 11, as incumbent starter Joe Flacco once again had his practice participation managed while he continues to play through a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder. Though Burrow is aiming to return to action Week 13, his availability for that Thanksgiving game could hinge on whether the Bengals have any playoff life at that point in the schedule. The 3-6 Bengals are playing in Pittsburgh against the division-leading Steelers on Sunday, then host the Patriots in Week 12.