Burrow (calf) intends to try and suit up for Monday night's game against the Rams, barring any setbacks, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burrow appears to be trending in the right direction for Monday Night Football, but a final word on his status may not come until closer to tonight's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The star quarterback is officially listed as questionable for Week 3, but he's reportedly continued to feel better as the week has progressed, and he took first-team reps during Sunday's walk-through practice. Jake Browning would be in line to start for Cincinnati if Burrow's right calf injury doesn't react well during pre-game warmups.