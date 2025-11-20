Burrow (toe) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

While Burrow's ability to practice without any restrictions for the second day in a row was noteworthy enough in itself, perhaps the more important takeaway from Thursday's session was that he took all of his reps with first-team offense in the portion that was open to the media, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com. Meanwhile, Joe Flacco (shoulder) - who had started each of the past five games - was listed as a limited participant and worked behind Burrow during individual drills, ostensibly as the Bengals' No. 2 quarterback. Prior to practice, head coach Zac Taylor was non-committal about the franchise signal-caller being activated from injured reserve for Week 12, but Burrow certainly would appear to have a strong chance at returning to the lineup this Sunday against New England. The Bengals will wait and see how Burrow's surgically repaired left big toe responds to a third straight day of practice Friday before providing an update on his status heading into the weekend.