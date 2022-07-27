Coach Zac Taylor said Burrow (stomach) underwent successful surgery to remove his appendix Tuesday and will be discharged Wednesday, and that a timetable for his return to the field is unknown, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor said he isn't too worried about Burrow's current absence because new offense installs will be addressed later in training camp, per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. In the meantime, Brandon Allen will likely handle the bulk of first-team reps. While Burrow's availability for preseason action looks iffy, there's no signs that the Bengals have any concerns about his Week 1 availability.