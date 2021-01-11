Burrow (knee) is back in Cincinnati after spending the first phase of his rehab process in Los Angeles, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed surgery Dec. 2 in the L.A. area, 10 days after Burrow suffered ACL and MCL tears in his left knee. No setbacks have been reported so far, but the young QB still has a long process ahead, hoping to make it back for Week 1 of 2021. Burrow recently told Colin Cowherd that he's excited to continue working with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who was rumored to be on the hot seat but ultimately kept his job. Cincinnati has every opportunity to improve this offseason, holding the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and ranking sixth in the league in projected cap space ($42.1 million, per overthecap.com). Burrow said he thinks he'll be ready for Week 1.