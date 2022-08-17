Burrow (appendix) returned to team drills Wednesday but acknowledged he'd still like to gain weight before Week 1, ESPN.com's Ben Baby reports.

Burrow reportedly spent a ew days in the hospital after a ruptured appendix prompted an appendectomy July 26. He returned to 7-on-7s on Monday and is now back in team drills, but he's not necessarily back to 100 percent strength less than a month after surgery. The Bengals seemingly expect him to get there in time for their season opener Sept. 11 against Pittsburgh.