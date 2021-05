The Bengals added another elite pass-catching option for Burrow (knee) in the first-round Thursday, drafting college teammate Ja'Marr Chase from LSU.

Given Justin Jefferson's production in his rookie year in 2020, it's easy to forget that it was Chase that actually led the way during Burrow's Heisman Trophy season in 2019. Burrow now has three excellent wideouts in Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Chase; hopefully, his offensive linemen will buy him more time this season to find them.