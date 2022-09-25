Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns while rushing five times for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 27-12 win over the Jets.

Burrow threw for 95 yards on the opening drive, which he capped with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Samaje Perine, and he finished the first quarter with 163 yards and two touchdowns after linking up with Tyler Boyd for a 56-yard touchdown on the final play of the quarter. A five-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase put the Bengals up 27-9 in the third quarter, but the Bengals were otherwise content milking the clock on offense en route to their first win of 2022. Burrow will bring a 6:4 TD:INT into Thursday's Week 4 clash with the undefeated Dolphins.