Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Burrow and other starters will play "a couple" or "several" drives in Thursday's preseason game against Philadelphia, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

Taylor mentioned to weeks ago that he planned to play his starters in the preseason more than he ever had before. TE Mike Gesicki (undisclosed) and a few defensive starters may not be available, but it sounds like Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the other standouts on offense are scheduled for multiple drives Thursday evening.