Prior to Friday's preseason opener against the Packers, Burrow (calf) was spotted on the field doing some running and throwing, Bridget Condon of NFL Network reports.

Per Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Burrow was able to make some "big throws down the field" during Friday's pre-game session and was not wearing a protective leg sleeve while doing so. Though it remains to be seen how close the QB is to a return to action, both reports are highly encouraging with regard to Burrow's chances of being ready for the start of the regular season.