Burrow, who injured his toe during Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jaguars, was seen afterward with a walking boot on his left foot and using crutches as he exited the Bengals' locker room, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

While coach coach Zac Taylor didn't provide an immediate update on Burrow, given that the QB was unable to return after his second-quarter exit, coupled with the description of how he was getting around after the game, his Week 3 status is cloudy. If Burrow ends up missing next Sunday's game against the Vikings, or time beyond that, Jake Browning -- who threw for 241 yards with two TDs and three picks versus the Jaguars -- would be in line to start in his place.