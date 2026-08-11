Bengals' Joe Burrow: Set to play in preseason opener

Burrow and other starters are scheduled to play in Thursday's preseason opener against Detroit, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, WR Tee Higgins and DT Dexter Lawrence are also expected to play, so it sounds like all healthy starters will get some action. Last year, Burrow played two drives in Cincinnati's preseason opener, completing nine of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. In the 2024 preseason opener, he played a single 12-play drive, also ending with a TD pass.