Burrow is on track undergo a procedure Friday to repair his Grade 3 turf toe, provided that swelling isn't an issue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport notes that it's possible that the procedure could get pushed back a few days, but once the surgery happens, the QB will face an estimated three-month recovery. That's a timetable that could allow for a late-season return for Burrow, but for the time being Jake Browning will fill in as Cincinnati's top signal caller, with Brett Rypien set to serve as his backup, while Mike White and Sean Clifford are currently on the team's practice squad.