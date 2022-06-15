Burrow (knee) is practicing Wednesday without a brace on his left leg, Tribune-ReviewSports reports.
Burrow wore a brace on his left knee all last season, after suffering ACL and MCL injuries to that side as a rookie. The 25-year-old also battled an MCL sprain in his right knee down the stretch of 2021's playoff run, which culminated in a narrow Super Bowl loss to the Rams, but he didn't need to undergo offseason surgery. Burrow has been taking part in spring practices, and though the Bengals haven't yet officially announced the quarterback receiving full medical clearance, everything appears to be trending in the right direction. Burrow was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL last season (51), but he heads into the 2022 campaign with a revamped offensive line. Cincinnati kicks off training camp July 30.
More News
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Reports for offseason workouts•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Has MCL sprain, won't need surgery•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Shouldn't need offseason surgery•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Overcome by pressure•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Leads Bengals to Super Bowl•
-
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Headed to AFC Championship Game•