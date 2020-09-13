Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 193 yards and one interception in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers, but ran the ball eight times for 46 yards and a touchdown.

The rookie struggled early behind a porous Bengals offensive line, getting sacked three times in the first half, but Burrow still make an impact late in the first quarter by taking a designed QB draw 23 yards for his team's only TD. He then found his rhythm as a passer late and appeared to lead Cincy to a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, only for his three-yard TD pass to A.J. Green with 11 seconds left on the clock get overturned when Green was flagged for offensive pass interference. Burrow then had to watch from the bench as Randy Bullock shanked a 31-yard field goal that would have sent the game to overtime. The young quarterback showed why he was the first overall pick in the 2020 draft despite the disappointing outcome, and he won't often face a pass rush as dangerous as the one spearheaded by Joey Bosa -- although he will face Myles Garrett and the Browns on the road in Week 2.