Burrow completed 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons. He added three rushes for 20 yards and an additional score.

Burrow topped 37 passes for the first time since Week 1 and was incredibly efficient with his opportunity. He torched the Falcons' defense for nine completions of at least 20 yards, highlighted by touchdowns of 60, 41 and 32 yards. His effort through the air will rightfully get the majority of the attention, but Burrow also tallied a rushing score for the third consecutive game. After a relatively sluggish start to the campaign, Burrow has tallied at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in each of his last two games.