Burrow went 19-for-30 passing with 183 yards, no touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 27-3 loss to Baltimore. He also ran for 10 yards on three carries, fumbling twice and committing one lost fumble.

It was a turbulent outing for the No. 1 overall pick in his debut against Wink Martindale's defense, as he was held to a season-low in passing, also failing to score a TD in a game for the first time in his career. A double whammy, Burrow committed multiple turnovers for the first time as an NFL player, in large part because the Ravens recorded an astronomical seven sacks on the young signal-caller. Burrow next faces a Colts defense that entered the weekend allowing a league-low 159.2 passing yards per game, but that showed glimpses of vulnerability in surrendering 261 passing yards and two passing TDs to the Browns on Sunday.