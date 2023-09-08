Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Bengals on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burrow and the Bengals have been working on an extension for some time, though there was little doubt a deal would eventually get done. He becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history, and $219 million of his total deal is guaranteed. In addition to his excellent statistical output, Burrow has played a significant role in turning around Cincinnati's fortunes as a franchise, leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance and AFC Championship Game appearance in the last two seasons.