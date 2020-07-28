Burrow has agreed to terms with the Bengals a four-year contract worth $36.1 million, ESPN's Ben Baby reports.
Per the report, even before he was officially under contract, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft spent the offseason prepping for the opportunity to serve as the team's Week 1 starting QB. An offseason minus on-field reps adds a degree of difficulty to Burrow's transition to the pro game, but the LSU product will at least have a solid collection of wideouts to throw to once training camp practices commence. The group is headed by A.J. Green, with Tyler Boyd, John Ross and rookie Tee Higgins also in the mix.