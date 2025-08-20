Burrow and other starters aren't scheduled to play in Saturday's preseason game against Indianapolis, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burrow played in the first two preseason game, leading Cincinnati's offense to four touchdowns (including three TD passes) on five drives. He'll play at Cleveland in Week 1, mostly surrounded by the same supporting cast as last season, plus TE Noah Fant and two new guards (Dylan Fairchild, Lucas Patrick) that are competing for starting jobs. The Bengals appear shootout-prone again, with minimal offseason upgrades on defense and now star DE Trey Hendrickson (contract) missing all of training camp.