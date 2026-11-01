Burrow completed 38 of 48 passes for 462 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions and added three carries for 10 yards and another score in the Bengals' 43-36 overtime win over the Titans on Sunday.

A Titans offense that had been mostly moribund all season unexpectedly came to life Sunday, requiring Burrow to remain aggressive throughout the afternoon. While that helped lead to his season-high three interceptions, it was also unsurprisingly a boon for his fantasy production, as the 2020 first overall pick finished with his second 400-yard performance of the season and a season-high five TD tosses. Burrow had his connection with top receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins working throughout the afternoon, as he connected with the duo a combined 21 times for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow's other two scoring strikes went to Mike Gesicki and Jack Endries, and the prolific quarterback then sealed the win himself with a nine-yard scoring run at the seven-minute mark of overtime. Burrow and the Bengals now make the transatlantic flight to Madrid, Spain, where they'll face the Falcons next Sunday in a Week 9 matchup.