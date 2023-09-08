Coach Zac Taylor confirmed Friday that Burrow (calf) will play in Sunday's season opener against the Browns, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Burrow, who's bouncing back from a strained right calf, practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday and will be available to start the Bengals' season opener on the heels of agreeing a five-year, $275 million extension with the team. With the QB's calf issue no longer impacting his playing status and his contract situation resolved, Burrow is poised to continue to helm a productive Cincinnati passing attack that features the returning starting wide receiver trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd .