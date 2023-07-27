Burrow, who suffered what is believed to be a calf strain during Thursday's practice, is slated to undergo further testing to assess his injury, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Though the Bengals have yet to elaborate on the nature of the QB's right calf issue, coach Zac Taylor did relay after Thursday's session that the team would have a better understanding of the severity of Burrow's injury soon. At this point, there's no timetable for the signal-caller's return to the field, but we'd expect the 26-year-old to miss some time in any case. If that transpires, Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning would be in line to handle practice reps in Burrow's absence.