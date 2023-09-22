Burrow (calf) was present for Friday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Dehner relays that Burrow was on the field with his shoulder pads on, but it remains to be seen how the Bengals will list the QB's Friday practice participation. Burrow was listed as a non-participant Thursday, in the team's initial practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams.
