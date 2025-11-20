Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was unwilling to make a firm commitment Thursday when asked whether Burrow (toe) will play Sunday versus the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "I'm not there yet," Taylor said.

Burrow was listed as a full participant at practice Wednesday and took part in 11-on-11 drills. Rapoport relays that Burrow's activity level Thursday will be crucial in determining his availability for Sunday. If Burrow is able to log two straight full sessions without any soreness or setbacks, it will be a strong sign that the star quarterback's recovery from Sept. 19 surgery to address a Grade 3 sprain of the big toe on his left foot has gone smoothly enough for him to return to game action. Cincinnati's coaching staff has explicitly refrained from ruling Burrow out for Sunday, but it sounds as though more information on his chances of returning may not arrive until after the team's final practice of the week Friday.