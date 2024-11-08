Burrow completed 34 of 56 passes for 428 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bengals' 35-34 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night. He also rushed twice for six yards and committed two fumbles but lost neither.

On the heels of a five-touchdown day against the Raiders in Week 9, Burrow nearly matched his stellar output Thursday while also recording a new season high in passing yards. The 2020 first overall pick connected with Tanner Hudson (three yards) and Ja'Marr Chase (67, 70 and five yards) for his quartet of scoring tosses, with the third to Chase leaving the Bengals just a point shy of tying the Ravens at 35-35 with only 38 seconds remaining. Head coach Zac Taylor opted to forgo a game-tying PAT and instead go for two points, but Burrow couldn't connect with Hudson on a play where Mike Gesicki also appeared to have potentially been impeded on his route. Cincinnati fell to 4-6 with the narrow defeat, but Burrow has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks for fantasy purposes due in large part to his team's shoddy defense, a pattern that could persist in a Week 11 visit to the Chargers on Sunday night, Nov. 17.