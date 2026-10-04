Burrow completed 39 of 54 passes for 428 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing three times for six yards and another score in the Bengals' 22-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Cincinnati.

Burrow's passing yardage total was made all the more noteworthy by the fact he lost Ja'Marr Chase to a concussion in the first half. The prolific 2020 first-round pick put up new season highs in completions, pass attempts and passing yards, while also generating his first multi-interception tally of the campaign. The first of Burrow's picks came right after the two-minute warning in the first half at the Jaguars' 37-yard line and led to a Jacksonville touchdown, but he continued to battle as the Bengals trailed throughout the rest of the contest and drove Cincinnati all the way down to the Jags' nine-yard line before losing the ball on downs with 56 seconds remaining. Prior to that point, Burrow had put his team in position for a potential game-winning touchdown via a 15-yard scoring toss to Mike Gesicki in the third quarter and a one-yard QB sneak with just over three minutes remaining for his first rushing score of the season. Burrow and the Bengals will look to regroup and get Chase back for a Week 5 road matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday.