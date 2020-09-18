Burrow completed 37 of 61 passes for 316 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bengals' 35-30 loss to the Browns on Thursday. He also rushed seven times for 19 yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

The rookie finished with a strong line despite much of his success coming in the shorter areas of the field, as evidenced by his 5.2 yards per attempt. Burrow did appear to take another step forward in his development through sheer volume of reps if nothing else, and he connected with three different pass catchers in C.J. Uzomah (Achilles), Mike Thomas and Tyler Boyd for his trio of scoring tosses. Burrow's last two scoring drives impressively covered extended stretches of the field, as he led the Bengals on marches of 83 yards on 14 plays and 75 yards over 16 plays in the fourth quarter. The 2020 first overall pick will now get some extra rest and practice time with which to rest his arm, work on ball security and build further rapport with his pass-catching corps ahead of a tough Week 3 road test against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 27.