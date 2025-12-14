Burrow was held to 225 passing yards in Sunday's shutout loss to the Ravens. He connected on 25 passes on 39 attempts, was picked off twice and sacked three times.

Time after time, the Bengals moved the ball in the middle of the field, only to stall out when reaching Ravens territory. The final insult was a pick-six thrown by Burrow after they had driven the ball inside the Ravens' 10-yard line. With the loss, the Bengals have been eliminated from the playoffs and have some hard questions to answer for the long run. In the short-term, they may even question whether it makes sense to risk Burrow re-injuring his toe when facing three meaningless games against Miami, Arizona and Cleveland.