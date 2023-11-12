Burrow completed 27 of 40 passes for 347 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and added five carries for 20 yards in the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Cincinnati.

Burrow finished the afternoon with a perfectly acceptable fantasy stat line, but his pair of fourth-quarter interceptions were particularly detrimental despite neither directly leading to Texans points. His first pick came at Houston's 11-yard line, while the second transpired in the end zone and short-circuited what had been an encouraging seven-play, 78-yard drive. Burrow's highlights did include a picturesque 64-yard touchdown strike to Ja'Marr Chase, which was preceded by a 32-yard scoring toss to Trenton Irwin to cap off Cincinnati's opening possession. Burrow may not have Tee Higgins (hamstring) back for a critical Week 11 divisional road clash against the Ravens on Thursday night, but he'll head into the contest with two- and five-game streaks of 300-yard tallies and multi-touchdown efforts, respectively.