Coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Burrow sustained a calf injury during Thursday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the issue has yet to be determined, but it's worth noting that prior to going down on the field and then being carted away Thursday, Burrow had been sporting a sleeve on his calf. For now, consider the Bengals' star QB day-to-day.
