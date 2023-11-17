Burrow is questionable to return after suffering a wrist injury in Thursday's game against the Ravens.
Burrow appeared to suffer the injury after completing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the second quarter. He tried to throw on the sideline after the issue arose, but he was unable to grip the ball and proceeded to the locker room.
