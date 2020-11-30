Burrow (knee) is scheduled to undergo surgery to address his torn left ACL this week, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Zac Taylor didn't offer a timetable for Burrow's return to Cincinnati, nor has he disclosed an official timeline for the rookie's recovery from a torn left ACL and MCL, plus additional ligament damage. Still, there appears to be optimism that Burrow could be ready to kick off the 2021 campaign as long as he can avoid setbacks in his rehab. Despite having his debut season cut short, Burrow set Bengals rookie records in terms of both completion percentage (65.3) and passing yards per game (268.8).