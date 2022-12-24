Burrow was dominant in the first half against the Pats, and very shaky in the second half in the Bengals' 22-18 win. He ended up completing 40 of 52 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns, while throwing two interceptions.

All of the Bengals' scoring came in the first half, when Burrow went 28-of-36 for 284 yards and all three touchdowns. In the second half he threw a pick-six and was held under 100 yards, as the Pats' pass rush intensified, and their offense kept the Bengals off the field. The Bengals need to find out how long OT La'el Collins (knee) will be out, but presumably he won't play next week against the Bills.