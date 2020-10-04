Burrow completed 25 of 36 passes for 300 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars. He added four carries for 11 yards.

Burrow threw for 300 yards for a third consecutive week en route to his first NFL win. He had a would-be 16-yard touchdown to Tyler Boyd wiped out by a holding penalty in the first quarter, and the Bengals ended up settling for a field goal for the game's first points. Burrow was intercepted on 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line on the next possession, though it's tough to put that one on the quarterback, as Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack wrestled the ball away from tight end Drew Sample in the back of the end zone. The rookie quarterback finally got his team into the end zone with a nine-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the final minute of the first half, and Mixon took over in the second half with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Cincinnati's offense was able to dictate the game against the subpar Jaguars defense, but a repeat performance will be hard to come by against the Ravens on the road in Week 5.