Burrow completed 27 of 39 pass attempts for 200 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 34-23 win over Tampa Bay. He added eight rushing yards on three attempts.

It was a tale of two halves for Burrow and the Bengals, who mustered just three points in the first half before going off for 31 unanswered points after halftime. The star quarterback welcomed back Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Tyler Boyd (finger) from minor injuries by dialing up both for two of his four scores in the decisive win. Burrow is up to 31 touchdowns with three games left in the regular season, putting him well on pace to surpass last year's career-high mark of 34. The 26-year-old will prepare to face the Patriots on the road Saturday.