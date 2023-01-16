Burrow completed 22 of 32 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Ravens. He also threw a two-point conversion while adding nine rushing yards and a rushing touchdown on five attempts in the wild-card round win.

The Ravens held Burrow to fewer than 220 passing yards for the third time in as many meetings this season, but the Bengals found a way to get through with a full-team effort. Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for a seven-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to take a 9-0 lead. After Baltimore responded with 10 unanswered points before halftime, Burrow put the Bengals up 17-10 with a one-yard rushing touchdown and two-point conversion to Tee Higgins. Cincinnati's defense took over from there with a 98-yard fumble recovery touchdown in the fourth quarter, propelling the Bengals into the AFC divisional round, where they will face the Bills on the road.