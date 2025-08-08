Burrow completed nine of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason game at Philadelphia.

He misfired to Tee Higgins on his first pass attempt but then completed nine in a row to put up 14 points on two drives against an Eagles defense that was mostly using backups. Ja'Marr Chase caught each of his four targets for 77 yards and a touchdown, with another would-be TD wiped out by a blocking penalty. Burrow and other starters may play again in the next exhibition, Aug. 18 against Washington, with Bengals coach Zac Taylor having said two weeks ago that he wants to give his starters more preseason snaps than he ever has before.