Burrow completed 24 of 31 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-14 win over the Cardinals. He added two rushing yards on three carries.

In a battle between two of the league's worst defenses, it was Burrow and the Bengals that took the most advantage. The superstar QB hit Ja'Marr Chase for a 13-yard score in the first quarter to get the rout started, then connected with his top downfield option again for an eight-yard TD just before halftime. Burrow has topped 300 passing yards in back-to-back games with a 6:0 TD:INT, and he'll look to finish the season on a high note, while avoiding having Myles Garrett set the all-time sack record at his expense, in Week 18 against the Browns.