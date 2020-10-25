Burrow completed 35 of 47 passes for 406 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 37-34 loss to Cleveland. He also rushed six times for 34 yards and a touchdown and fumbled three times, losing one.

Burrow got the offense down to Cleveland's two-yard line on the opening drive before throwing an interception on 1st-and-goal. The rookie first overall pick bounced back by capping the following drive with his third rushing touchdown, using his 6-foot-3, 221-pound frame to push the pile on the second of back-to-back quarterback sneak calls from the one-yard line. He added an 11-yard passing score to Tyler Boyd in the final minute of the first half, and touchdowns of 16 yards to Tee Higgins and three yards to Giovani Bernard in the fourth quarter, but Burrow was ultimately out-dueled by Baker Mayfield, whose fifth touchdown put Cleveland ahead for good with 11 seconds to go. Between Burrow's five 300-yard passing performances in his first seven games and his willingness to get it done himself by the goal line, he has quickly established himself as an enticing fantasy quarterback option heading into a Week 8 date with the Titans.