The initial diagnosis has confirmed a torn ACL for Burrow, who will get an MRI on Monday to look for possible additional damage, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even if no additional damage is found, the torn ACL alone will end Burrow's season, and he'll have to avoid any setbacks in his recovery to be ready by the start of next season. The 2020 first overall pick was on pace to set multiple rookie passing records and finishes his season with 2,688 passing yards and a 13:5 TD:INT in 10 games.