The Bengals believe Burrow (knee) suffered a torn left ACL during Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Burrow's left leg bent awkwardly while taking a sack Sunday, and Cincinnati's initial diagnosis for his injury is a season-ending ACL tear. The rookie quarterback will receive an MRI to confirm the severity of his injury Monday, but given that he wrote "see ya next year" in a message shared via his official Twitter account, it looks like Burrow is destined to miss the rest of the 2020 season. Ryan Finley finished Sunday's loss in Burrow's stead, and Cincinnati also has Brandon Allen on the practice squad.