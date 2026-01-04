Burrow completed 29 of 39 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Browns. He added 17 rushing yards on two carries.

The star quarterback hit all his biggest targets -- Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown -- for scores, but Evan McPherson had a rough day, getting one PAT blocked and missing his second before the Bengals failed to convert a two-point attempt on their final TD. Burrow wraps up a tough 2025 season with a 17:5 TD:INT in only eight games, the second time in the last three years he's missed significant time due to injuries.