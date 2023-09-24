A decision on the status of Burrow (calf) for Monday night's game against the Rams could go up to game time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report adds that Burrow, who is officially listed as questionable after logging limited practices Friday and Saturday, has been feeling progressively better as the week has unfolded, but Rapoport suggests that if the QB does get the green light Monday, he may need to play through some pain. In any case, given the timing of the Bengals' 8:15 ET kickoff Monday, those considering Burrow in Week 3 fantasy lineups would have limited pivot options (including backup Jake Browning and Matthew Stafford of the Rams) in the event that he is unavailable.