Burrow noted after Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Ravens that he tweaked his right calf at the end of the contest, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, Burrow will have to see how his calf feels over the next couple of days, but the QB indicated that he planned to return to the game if the Bengals got another possession versus Baltimore, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. While he was on the field Sunday, Burrow completed 27 of 41 pass attempts for 222 yards with two TDs and a pick to go along with one carry for five yards. The Bengals take on the Rams in Week 3, a week from Monday.